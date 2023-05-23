© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Paratroopers destroy enemy armoured vehicles on right bank of Dnieper
The Airborne Troops self-propelled artillery units conduct daily combat work to destroy the enemy manpower, hardware and fortifications on the right bank of the Dnieper River.
💥 Having received the coordinates of the targets, Nona-S crew advanced to firing positions and fired several targeted shots along an arching trajectory.
The precise hit was recorded by the objective control means.