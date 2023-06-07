BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tuckers "Breaches" Contract with Fox to STUNNING Results -- CNN FAILS -- Amazing News America!!
64 views • 06/07/2023

Tucker Carlson introduced his first episode of his new show airing solely on Twitter, to the tune of 90 million impressions and millions of use. Meanwhile, CNN continues it's free fall, firing is head honcho, Chris Licht.The means of dissemination of information and alternative viewpoints has hit a breakaway point, and there's no turning back. This is excellent news for free speech, America. Thank you Elon Musk.

#tuckerontwitter #tuckercarlson #cnn #chrislicht #freespeech


YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more



Keywords
cnnfree speechfox newstucker carlsonfirst amendmenttwittermediaelon muskrupert murdochgatekeepersmedia criticismchris lichttucker on twittertucker in breach of contractsidelining tucker
