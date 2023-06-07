Tuckers "Breaches" Contract with Fox to STUNNING Results -- CNN FAILS -- Amazing News America!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson introduced his first episode of his new show airing solely on Twitter, to the tune of 90 million impressions and millions of use. Meanwhile, CNN continues it's free fall, firing is head honcho, Chris Licht.The means of dissemination of information and alternative viewpoints has hit a breakaway point, and there's no turning back. This is excellent news for free speech, America. Thank you Elon Musk.
