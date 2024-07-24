BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WEF Plotting 'Catastrophic Grid Outage' That Will 'Permanently Reset America' Before Election
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
1357 views • 9 months ago

The World Economic Forum in Davos is planning what they describe as a “catastrophic grid outage” with the stated goal of “creating a permanent reset” in the US before the November election.

According to insiders, the CrowdStrike outage was the final preparation for a devastating cyber attack on the US power grid that will disconnect the public from the internet, wipe out savings, and plunge the nation into chaos for years, allowing the elite to roll out the next phase of their totalitarian master plan.

As the global elite order world governments to prepare to rig the November election and ration people’s food and water supplies as part of their ‘Great Reset’ agenda, it has never been more important to spread the word about their evil plans.

Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.

-- Save 15% off Liver Medic's Leaky Gut Repair using code 'peoplesvoice' - visit: https://livermedic.com/step/leakygutspecial/

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
microsoftbill gatescrowdstrikeinside jobwefgreat reset2024 presidential electiongrid outage
