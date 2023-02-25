Arnold Schwarzenegger: Pollution kills 7 MILLION people worldwide & more than we can ever imagine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The reason why Danny Tseng started this video channel! To help us all have CLEANER air and less pollution-related diseases (while saying "GOOD-BYE" to all your energy bills), grab a FREE WRITTEN game plan to get "off-the-grid" by logging into your Gmail before clicking-on & PRINTING-OUT both: https://tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid & https://tinyurl.com/GreenSunshinePowerMenu (for commercial/industrial building owners)
To view a world-class list of energy-, water-, and food-INDEPENDENCE products & services on Google Drive, log into your Gmail before visiting: https://tinyurl.com/1HOGservices
Learn how you can help at a high, policy-level to "Go BIG, Go FAST, Go NOW!" to achieve "drawdown," by looking around both: https://Linktr.ee/UScleanAirForce & https://youTube.com/@DrawdownNow