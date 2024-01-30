Quadriceps Muscle & The Knees 💪🦵🦵

Dr. B’s Website:
Dr. B’s Facebook Fanpage
https://www.facebook.com/drjohnbergman/
HUNTINGTON BEACH CLINIC:
18582 Beach Blvd #22,
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Call: (1) 714-962-5891
http://bergmanchiropractic.com
Office Hours:
Mon - Thur 7:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Fri - Sun Closed
Public Holidays Closed
MEXICO CLINIC:
Grand Hotel Tijuana
4558 Agua Caliente Blvd. Ste. CC 1B, Tijuana, Mexico
Toll-Free: 1 (877) 207-0824
From the US: (619) 365 9003
From MX: (664) 686 1158
https://www.holisticcare.com/chiropractic/
Office Hours:
Mon - Fri 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Sat 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Sun Closed
Public Holidays - Closed
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.