Sensors MDPI: Smart Graphene-Based Electrochemical Nanobiosensor for Clinical Diagnosis: Review 2023

https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/23/4/2240
Sensitive Technology Research Areas Government Of Canada_Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada Biodigital Convergence 2024
https://rumble.com/v4y1yix-may-28-2024.html
6G WORLD: Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? What about not only measuring your health but literally taking control of it?
https://rumble.com/v4xs7zl-may-27-2024.html
Telecom's Weaponized 5G Caught in the Act While we Sleep
NEXRAD Exposes Telecoms' Dirty Secret: The 5G Smoking Gun.
https://reinettesenumsfoghornexpress.substack.com/p/telecoms-weaponized-5g-caught-in?triedRedirect=true&initial_medium=video
SENSORS2023:
Exploring the Role of 6G Technology in Enhancing Quality of Experience for m-Health Multimedia Applications: A Comprehensive Survey https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/23/13/5882
https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/23/13/5882?type=check_update&version=1
Envisioning 6G Molecular Communication for IoBNT Diagnostic Systems https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9538653
KEYNOTE 1: PROF. ÖZGÜR BARIŞ AKAN, UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE, IEEE FELLOW, TURING FELLOWTITLE: INTERNET OF EVERYTHING (IOE) - FROM MOLECULES TO THE UNIVERSE
Date: November 6th, 2023
https://camad2023.ieee-camad.org/program/keynotes
AI-Enabled Internet of Nano Things Methodology for Healthcare Information Management
https://www.igi-global.com/chapter/ai-enabled-internet-of-nano-things-methodology-for-healthcare-information-management/312337
Smart Body Area Network (SmartBAN)
Relay Functionality for SmartBAN
Medium Access Control (MAC) 2024
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.etsi.org/deliver/etsi_ts/103800_103899/103805/01.01.01_60/ts_103805v010101p.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwie1L3j4JWGAxW838kDHZ6WDUY4FBAWegQIAxAB&usg=AOvVaw0Ol238Lg6mWK4C9fu2FPgt
Nano communication, often referred to also as molecular communication, has the potential to complement classic radio-based telecommunication networks and, eventually, become an integral part of 6G+ solutions. A keynote on this topic will be held at EuCNC.
https://www.eucnc.eu/programme/keynotes/
6G Market Size & Share Analysis - Industry Research Report - Growth Trends https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/6g-market