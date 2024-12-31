Jesus: The King

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ken Smythe from quaintonbaptistchapel.org returns to Chartridge with his signature life experiences from South Africa. He interweaves them with a wide range of Jesus' parables from the Bible to examine Jesus as the King of Kings. Ken looks forward to Jesus' coming Millenial Reign and the peace and joy it will usher in. This sermon is the perfect follow-up to Ken's Jesus: Humble Beginnings from the previous week. Fast-moving and never dull, this is a glorious way to learn about God from this internationally loved preacher.
Scriptures used: John 18:28-38, Daniel 2:44, 7:13-14, Isaiah 9:6-7, Ephesians 6, Revelation 19:8, 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18, 1 Colossians, 1 Corinthians, 1 Timothy 3:14-16, Romans 8:28, Matthew 13:24-33, 47-48, 18:23-35, 20:1-16, 22:2-14, 24:41, 24:14-30, & 25:1-13.
Chartridge Mission Church was founded in 1844 and is still located in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham, in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.
Filmed on Sunday, 29th December 2024.
Join us for our Sunday service at 18:00.