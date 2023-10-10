OCT 13TH, 2023 - 50 YEARS SINCE THE AKITA MESSAGE [THIRD SECRET OF FATIMA]

TRUE FAITH CHANNEL

Sr Agnes Sasagawa [AKITA, JAPAN] Alert! There Are 3 Major Tragedies That We Will Face In October. Always Be Ready!

SOME SAY THIS IS THE THIRD SECRET OF FATIMA...

A Punishment Greater than the Deluge --- Our Lady of Akita, Oct. 13, 1973

The third message on October 13, 1973, the actual anniversary of the final visions and miracle of Fatima is as follows: "As I told you, if men do not repent and better themselves, the Father will inflict a terrible punishment on all humanity. It will be a punishment greater than the deluge, such as one will never have seen before. Fire will fall from the sky and will wipe out a great part of humanity, the good as well as the bad, sparing neither priests nor faithful. The survivors will find themselves so desolate that they will envy the dead. The only arms which will remain for you will be the Rosary and the Sign left by my Son. Each day, recite the prayers of the Rosary. With the Rosary, pray for the Pope, the bishops and the priests. The work of the devil will infiltrate even into the Church in such a way that one will see cardinals opposing cardinals, and bishops against other bishops. The priests who venerate me will be scorned and opposed by their Confreres. The Church and altars will be vandalized. The Church will be full of those who accept compromises and the demon will press many priests and consecrated souls to leave the service of the Lord.



