Impersonating World Economic Forum Puppets - Schwab, Harari, Trudeau, Ardern, Von der Leyen

Abdiel unleashes five impersonations of World Economic Forum puppets. From a June 2025 interview with Victor-Hugo Vaca Jr.





My name is Abdiel LeRoy, author, poet, narrator, actor. My life’s work is to be a man of letters, and my mission is to obliterate and destroy the Molech-worshipping cult of daughter-fuckers and son-fuckers that now infest every man-made institution and to herald on Earth the Kingdom of the Most High. In this, I am led by the Son of Man, my Captain and Saviour, Jesus Christ, to whom I have devoted life and soul.





I attest that I am not a member of a secret society, nor have I sworn a secret oath. Nor do I have any affiliation with that Satanic kingdom that has usurped the name of Israel and perpetrates atrocity and genocide, wearing Molech’s badge.





'Battle Manuals for Freedom' collection available at https://Geni.us/Rights

Paperbacks available at https://payhip.com/PoetProphet.