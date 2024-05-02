CHP Talks: Nellie Slingerland—Blankets for Canada!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
May 2, 2024: My guest this week is Nellie Slingerland of Coaldale Alberta. Nellie and her fellow-volunteers make quilts and blankets for those in need. We discuss their untiring efforts to help those suffering from the cold. In the past 17 years, the Coaldale branch of Blankets for Canada (blankets4canada.ca) has produced over 3000 quilts, using only volunteer labour and donated yarn. Their blankets have gone to the homeless, to immigrants, to disaster victims, to native reserves and to various shelters through dozens of compassionate organizations. Nellie and her husband Jake are also founding members of CHP Canada and this is just one more way that she and her friends display the love of God to their fellow citizens.
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/