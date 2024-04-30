BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Wokeness has ruined cheerleading
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
975 views • 12 months ago
Seismically obese diversity dance squad: A horrorshow:

Frankly, this looks like a public safety hazard from multiple angles.

“No cheerleader of mine is ever going to weigh 200 pounds,” my Midwestern Irish-Catholic grandmammy used to quip of her adolescent charges in the Parish Pep Squad as they ran the track on a scorching August day.

“No heifers” was Commandment #1 at the Parish Pep Squad, and it was ironclad.

Mammy entrusted me with the stopwatch operation; if they came in a second over eight minutes on the mile, they had to do it all over. The power was intoxicating.

One young lady collapsed from heat exhaustion.

“We ought to get her to a hospital,” the assistant coach, Mrs. Phelps, pleaded — a real go-gooder, soft-hearted lit teacher.

But my mammy didn’t tolerate weakness; instead, she read a Hail Mary over this girl’s slumped body, crossed herself, and sprayed the melodramatic harlot down something fierce with the much-feared firehouse on loan from the Topeka FD — which she called a tool of “Divine Motivation” — until she got up and finished her laps.

Source https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2024-04-29/internet-hero-crashes-queer-fat-club-zoom-call

