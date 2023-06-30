Ava Chen on Ryan Matta show “Breaking News: The Biden Crime Families Days Are Numbered” 10

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0627 Ava Chen on Ryan Matta show “Breaking News: The Biden Crime Families Days Are Numbered”
Harvest Fund’s Henry Zhao and Hunter Biden co-founded Bohai Harvest RST; the co-founder of one of Henry Zhao’s other companies is Jia Liqing. Her father is Jia Chunwang, who is the Minister of State Security of the CCP, Jia Li Qing's father-in-law is Liu Yunshan, one of the CCP kleptocrats, who is in charge of the CCP Propaganda Department.
嘉实基金的赵学军和亨特拜登联合创办渤海华美，赵学军的另外一家公司的联合创始人是贾丽青，她的父亲是贾春旺，他是中共国家安全部部长；贾丽青的公公是中共盗国贼之一，负责中共宣传部的刘云山 。
