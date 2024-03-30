BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pharmacist Ben Talks Niacin: Benefits and Drawbacks - Daily with Doc and Becca 3/29/23
Daily with Doc and Becca
Daily with Doc and Becca
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 03/30/2024

Pharmacist Ben Fuchs spoke on the importance of niacin, the only vitamin made directly by the body.


Two recent studies claimed: intermittent fasting increases likelihood of death and niacin increases risk of cardiovascular disease. We must think critically and dig deeper.


The IF study did not address diet or lifestyle. The niacin study did not measure niacin itself but the products of its breakdown.


Pellagra (niacin deficiency) is marked by the 4 D's: diarrhea, dermatitis, dementia, death.


Questions were asked on:

Early hair loss

Best way to gain weight healthfully

Reduce protein for kidney disease?

Charcoal for detox

Scorpion sting

Does keto diet cause hair loss

GERD, reflux, proton pump inhibitors

Niacin & Ult. Daily Classic addressing optimal blood pressure

Elderly woman with many issues on multiple drugs


STREAM SCHEDULE: Monday - Friday 12PM PST / 1PM MST / 2pm CST / 3PM EST


To Join Us Visit:

www.DailyWithDocZoom.com


Submit a written question to Dr. Joel Wallach at:

https://dailywithdoc.com


Sign up for our Free newsletter, delivered right to your inbox: https://dailywithdoc.com


Watch recent shows, shop our store, find more Alternative Empowering articles and videos at:


https://dailywithdoc.com


** Now on Apple TV

https://apps.apple.com/app/daily-with-doc-empower-health/id6476116926


** Now on Vimeo

https://vimeo.com/user210503445/collections


** Now on Roku TV https://channelstore.roku.com/details/517aef6b4ed64db3e0367310304fe3fc/daily-with-doc-and-becca


Follow Us On Rumble:

⁠https://rumble.com/user/CriticalHealthNews

Follow Us On Facebook:

⁠https://www.facebook.com/CriticalHealth⁠


Follow Us On YouTube:

⁠https://www.youtube.com/@CriticalHealthNews


Follow Us On Twitter:

⁠https://twitter.com/DailywithDoc


iHeartRadio

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-daily-with-doc-becca-119135605/


Spotify

⁠https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dailywithdoc

Apple Podcasts

⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dailywithdoc/id1698055149

CastBox

⁠https://castbox.fm/channel/id5519268?country=us

RadioPublic

⁠https://radiopublic.com/daily-with-doc-amp-becca-852oNV/episodes

Amazon Music / Podcasts

⁠https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/264669db-a24c-4c55-a519-aa794e95d047/dailywithdoc

⁠Overcast.fm/⁠ App

DailywithDoc


Pocketcasts

⁠https://pca.st/hdlbwnpz


Follow Us On Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dailywithdoc


Limited Time: Get a free 15-minute consultation with a Certified Wholistic Health Coach! Complete the assessment at www.DIYwithDocWallach.com


Become a Certified Wholistic Health Coach with us www.CoachwithBecca.com


#DRJOELWALLACH #BECCADUKES #DAILYWITHDOC #CRITICALHEALTHNEWS #90FORLIFE #CERTIFIEDWHOLISTICHEALTHCOACH #HEALTHCOACH #KETO #WEIGHTLOSS #NUTRITION

Keywords
nutritionweightlossketocoast2coasthealthcoachdrjoelwallach90forlifebeccadukesdailywithdoccriticalhealthnewscertifiedwholistichealthcoach
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy