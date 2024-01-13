Irish lawyer's stunning speech at The Hague accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel PoliticsJOE at:-
11 Jan 2024
Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh stood in front of the International Court of Justice as part of South Africa's legal team taking action against Israel for it's conduct against Gaza.
Transcript available on YouTube page
Subscribe to our new podcast now, or you're a silly goose:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.