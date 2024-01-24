Create New Account
The Baptism in the Holy Spirit-A Clear and Simple Explanation
Published a month ago

What is the baptism in the Holy Spirit that John the Baptist spoke of Jesus doing for us? Where in the Bible did it happen? How do I have that experience? This video is a clear and simple explanation. On the day of Pentecost after the resurrection of Christ the disciples of Jesus were gathered in an upper room and then the prophecy of Joel was fulfilled. 

holy spiritbaptismpentecostspiritual gifts

