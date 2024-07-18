Super Bowl champion killed by VAXX poison injections (probable)

Jacoby Jones, who scored 2 TDs in Ravens' SB XLVII win, dies at 40 - Jacoby Jones, a Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl star who was known for the "Mile High Miracle" and his jovial antics, has died at the age of 40.

The cause of Jones' death was not immediately available.

In a statement released Sunday through the NFL Players Association, Jones' family said that he died "peacefully" at his home in New Orleans.

"The family, including his mother, Emily and his son, Little Jacoby, are together and are asking for prayers, privacy, and support as they navigate through this difficult time."

The Ravens said in a statement Sunday that "Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day."

A nine-year NFL veteran whose fun personality and flamboyant end zone dances endeared him to fans and teammates, Jones etched himself in NFL history during the Ravens' 2012 Super Bowl run, scoring three postseason touchdowns in the most dramatic fashion.

