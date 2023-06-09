BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pistol Brace rule In Effect.. Do Not Become a Felon! 40 Million Americans Own a Pistol Brace.
49 views • 06/09/2023

https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8/Recording--59:c Dispose Of ANY AND All PISTOL BRACES,OR YOU COULD BECOME A Felon. It has come to my attention that the Pistol Brace Rule could be Abused Very easily by discontent acquaintances. I HAVE COMPLETELY DESTROYED The Ones I had because the Law requires it. I highly suggest everyone follow the Rule Until there is Something that possibly gets changed through the courts.. This is a Rule that is in Effect Now, so you could already be charged with a felony if you have possession of even One unit.. I made a video of How to destroy them Using a Chop saw then to the Dump.. This rule leaves way too much room for abuse from unstable people, As This Video Will Demonstrate.. Imagine People Like The GENE REVEL Channel and The Overt, Hateful, and Odious Followers, fabricating their nonsense to try to have the people They Despise persecuted !!

