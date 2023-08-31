RONALDUS MAGNUS & DONALDUS MAXIMUS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DJT is the heir to Reagan. But from a historical perspective he is more important, in my opinion.
Why? Because not even Reagan could get every hateful, evil, extinctionist to stand up and say, "Look at me, I want to murder civilization at the minimum, and the Cosmos at the maximum."
Trump did that. All it took was him saying, "I wonder what the world would look like without tyrants?"