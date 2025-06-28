CTP (20250628 S3E106) 4thOfJuly Remembrance Part-1 BTS/SP Video

CTP S3E106 before Audio edits 24m 07s...

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

CTP (S3E106) Patriot's Popcorn: An American Carol and Our Cultural Amnesia

We explore why celebrating American freedom shouldn't be limited to the Fourth of July and the importance of remembering our constitutional rights year-round. This episode features reflections on patriotism, holiday traditions, and recommendations for media that reinforces constitutional values.

• Introduction to upcoming reprise episodes about freedom and rights beyond July 4th celebrations

• Discussion of holiday traditions including watching "An American Carol" – a film about attempts to cancel Independence Day

• Reflection on how many Americans have reduced holidays to three-day weekends rather than occasions for meaningful remembrance

• Introduction of ROAR (Restore Our American Republic) as a call for citizen engagement

• Thoughts on balancing American sovereignty with unavoidable global interconnectedness





