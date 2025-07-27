SUNday worship: its origins and traditions (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





This is a good video which shows how SUNday rest and worship came about with Constantine, the sun worshipping roman emperor, replacing God’s holy 7th day Sabbath with SUNday as the day of rest.





Later, in 364, the roman catholic church’s council of Laodicea, as per canon 29, transferred the solemnity of God’s holy 7th day Sabbath to SUNday and added that “Christians” must work on God’s holy 7th day Sabbath, which God says in His holy 4th commandment, that we must rest on.





Deuteronomy 4:19 says: And lest thou lift up thine eyes unto heaven, and when thou seest the sun, and the moon, and the stars, even all the host of heaven, shouldest be driven to worship them, and serve them, which the Lord thy God hath divided unto all nations under the whole heaven.





God wants us to worship Him in spirit and in truth in John 4:23-24 and not worship His creation like the sun which pagans do. The babylonian roman catholic church worships the sun on SUNday facing the sun as part of their ad orientum belief of worship the rising sun at sunrise on SUNday.





