BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Google Stock Crashes as Apple Eyes AI Search – End of an Era?
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
56 views • 4 months ago

Google Stock Crashes as Apple Eyes AI Search – End of an Era?

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Google parent Alphabet's stock just took a massive hit—down nearly 9%—after shocking revelations in a U.S. DOJ trial. Apple’s senior exec, Eddy Cue, testified that AI search engines could soon replace Google on Safari. Apple is already in talks with OpenAI, Perplexity, and Anthropic, signaling a major shift away from Google's dominance. Could this spell the end of traditional search engines? In this video, we break down what happened in court, the tech giants’ billion-dollar deals, and what it means for the future of search—and your investments.


📉 Google’s $20B Apple deal in jeopardy

🧠 AI challengers like OpenAI & Perplexity on the rise

💼 What investors need to know right now


📺 Watch the full story and subscribe for real-time updates on the evolving tech war!

#GoogleStock #AppleAI #Alphabet #OpenAI #Perplexity #TechNews #StockMarket #AIvsGoogle #SearchEngineWar #InvestingNews

Keywords
google stocknews plus globegoogle stock crashes as apple eyes ai searchalphabet stockapple ai searchsafari aigoogle vs appleperplexity aiopenai safarigoogle safari dealalphabet shares falleddy cue aidoj google trialtech stock newsgoogle vs chatgptfuture of search enginesgoogle ai collapsegoogle stock crashesapple eyes ai search
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy