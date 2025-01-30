Brian Ruhe Comments on Whistleblower Reveals UFO Retrieval Program; Object Caught on Video

Brian Ruhe comments on the new UFO interview with Jake Barber by Ross Coulthart of News Nation. This is a FAIR USE of sections of that interview at Whistleblower reveals UAP retrieval program; object caught on video | NewsNation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3dtA9w5ldHw&t=35s

Also, the full interview is at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t37-SKj4rtY





I have a dozen more videos of Jake Barber posted after this one.





Brian's comments center on Jake Barber's interview with Ross Coltart about UFO and UAP disclosures. Brian believes Barber is acting under orders and that the disclosures are part of a gradual, controlled process. Barber describes a positive, higher realm experience while handling a UFO, suggesting a spiritual connection. The conversation also touches on the American military's interest in psionics and psychic abilities since the 1950s. Brian speculates that extraterrestrials guide humanity towards higher consciousness and a telepathic society. They also suggest Ross Coltart might be part of British intelligence, facilitating controlled disclosures.





Outline





Jake Barber's Role and Disclosure Process

Brian introduces the video with Jake Barber, hosted by Ross Coulthart of News Nation, and comments on the gradual disclosure process since 2017.

Brian believes Jake Barber is acting under orders, suggesting this is a planned and orchestrated leak rather than a genuine whistleblower.

The video includes a clip of a UFO being carried by helicopter, which Jake Barber describes in his experiences.

Jake Barber describes a higher realm experience while carrying the UFO, feeling a positive, loving, and higher vibration.





Jake Barber's Higher Realm Experience

Brian speculates that Jake Barber felt a mix of happiness and sadness, possibly due to the contrast between the higher vibration and the material world.

Jake Barber did not report negative feelings about extraterrestrials, aligning with most experiencers who have positive experiences.

Jake Barber also discusses psionics and people trained with psychic abilities to mentally connect with and control UFOs.





American Military's Spiritual Understanding

Brian notes that the American military has cultivated spiritual people to serve specific purposes, indicating a deep spiritual understanding of the human-ET connection.

Brian shares a personal anecdote about a program in the 1950s where children were tested psychically, showing the government's early interest in consciousness components.

The American government has had a long-lasting relationship with extraterrestrials, developing people with psionic abilities since the 1950s.

Brian appreciates Jake Barber's point about ontological relief, suggesting that the higher reality confirmed by UFOs provides a missing piece in life.





Non-Human Intelligence and Humanity's Evolution

Brian believes that non-human intelligence (NHI) is guiding humanity towards a higher level of consciousness. Brian suggests that gray aliens have been involved with humanity since 1850, guiding us towards becoming hybrids with extraterrestrials.

The future involves developing a telepathic society with a quantum dimensional consciousness, in tune with higher dimensions.

Brian appreciates Jake Barber's insights and the video's contribution to the understanding of the UFO-human relationship.





Speculations on UFO Control and Disclosure

Brian speculates about a psionic entering a UFO and controlling it, with another UFO intercepting to stop it.

Brian suggests that city-sized motherships might be involved, with the psionic taking a UFO for a ride.

The video shows the psionic's action body leaving the craft, which starts dropping, raising questions about recovery or interception.

Brian believes that UFO disclosure is driven by extraterrestrials, with the government reluctantly following their lead.





Ross Coltart's Possible Intelligence Affiliation

Brian speculates that Ross Coulthart might be part of MI6 British intelligence, using his position in Australia to deceive.

The speaker notes that Ross Coltart has been given the best interview subjects, suggesting a controlled, top-down process.

Brian supports the role of intelligence agencies in handling disclosure properly.

Brian Ruhe concludes by encouraging viewers to like, subscribe, and share the video, mentioning the channel's close to 10,000 subscribers.