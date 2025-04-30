Media Claims Biden Dementia Coverage a One Time MISS!! Like Covid + Hunter's Laptop

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The corporate media wants you to believe that the Joe Biden dementia was a one time miss on their parts, while many independent broadcasters were talking about his mental client as far as 2019. Of course, that is begging the public to forget the Covid coverage, the idea that it emanated from a wet market rather than the lab, the gaslighting about the Hunter Biden laptop. They deserve no trust.