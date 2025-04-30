BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Media Claims Biden Dementia Coverage a One Time MISS!! Like Covid + Hunter's Laptop
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
41 views • 4 months ago

The corporate media wants you to believe that the Joe Biden dementia was a one time miss on their parts, while many independent broadcasters were talking about his mental client as far as 2019. Of course, that is begging the public to forget the Covid coverage, the idea that it emanated from a wet market rather than the lab, the gaslighting about the Hunter Biden laptop. They deserve no trust.

Keywords
dementiacensorshipfbifirst amendmentjoe bidenconspiracy theorybidenhunter bidenlaptopmedia liessuppressionaxiostom cottonbiden dementiahunter biden laptoplab leakalex thompsonformer intelligence officialswarhound laboratory
