Cultivate the 4 Cornerstones of Higher Consciousness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Key lesson: A sure sign that one is beginning to awaken, clearing away the veils that mask the entrance into the Kingdom of Heaven, is that - increasingly - one longs for the taste of Real Life...more than one hungers for still more individual life experiences.
Join Guy Finley every Saturday morning at 8:00 am (PT) for a FREE ONLINE talk on Insight Timer. Simply go to: https://www.insighttimer.com/live
To learn more about Guy and his non-profit Life of Learning Foundation, go to: https://www.guyfinley.org
To register for Guy's FREE ONLINE classes every Wednesday at 6:00 pm (PT) and every Sunday morning at 9:30 am (PT), go to: https://www.guyfinley.org/light
To help continue to spread these healing ideas, consider making a donation of any size. Go to: www.guyfinley.org/donate