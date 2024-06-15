BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Cultivate the 4 Cornerstones of Higher Consciousness
Guy Finley
Guy Finley
13 followers
16 views • 11 months ago

Key lesson:  A sure sign that one is beginning to awaken, clearing away the veils that mask the entrance into the Kingdom of Heaven, is that - increasingly - one longs for the taste of Real Life...more than one hungers for still more individual life experiences.

Join Guy Finley every Saturday morning at 8:00 am (PT) for a FREE ONLINE talk on Insight Timer.   Simply go to:  https://www.insighttimer.com/live

To learn more about Guy and his non-profit Life of Learning Foundation, go to:  https://www.guyfinley.org

To register for Guy's FREE ONLINE classes every Wednesday at 6:00 pm (PT) and every Sunday morning at 9:30 am (PT), go to:  https://www.guyfinley.org/light

To help continue to spread these healing ideas, consider making a donation of any size.  Go to:  www.guyfinley.org/donate






freedomgodlovewisdomspiritualitytruthhigher consciousness
