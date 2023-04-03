© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2d6kfmd5c6
比堕胎药更“有效”： 新冠疫苗的流产率令人发指！
More Lethal Than Abortion Pills: Horrifying Miscarriage Rates With the COVID Injection