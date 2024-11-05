BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Alexandra 360: Special Pre-Debate Episode!!!
Alexandra 360
Alexandra 360
7 months ago

Alexandra 360 will discuss the different platforms between Kamala Harris and President Trump.

Alexandra 360 will also provide scenarios of a Trump presidency and a Kamala Harris presidency.

Special Guest: Naomi A Flam: Rally Virginia Ambassador for Albemarle County.

Sponsers:

https://smokinguncoffee.com/products/alexandra-360-coffee-club-free-shipping

Baltimore Digital: Put code: Alexandra for 10% off.

libertythe patriots prayer networkalexandra levinenaomi a flam
