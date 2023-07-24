BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ND Senator Jeff Magrum & Rep. SuAnn Olson: Pushing Back Against Carbon Capture Pipelines
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 07/24/2023

Legislators from North Dakota attended and spoke at the July rally in Fort Dodge, Iowa: “The Midwestern Coalition to Protect Private Property Rights and Expose the Hazardous CO2 Pipeline & Corruption.” Senator Jeff Magrum and Representative SuAnn Olson spoke about the sequestration sites – or the lack thereof – planned in their state. North Dakota has not approved underground sequestration, and their legislature will not reconvene to decide the issue until 2025. They point out that, should the pipelines be installed throughout the Great Plains, they will have no end point for the captured carbon dioxide they transmit.

Keywords
iowafarmersthe new americancarbon capturerebecca terrell
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy