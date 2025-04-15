Trending: Ep72: Facial Recognition To Fly, UK Mortgage Shake Up, El Salvador Prison, & UK Tax Raid

On this morning's Trending, Gareth and Jay look at the trending stories of the day.





- Boarding passes and check-in could be scrapped in air travel shake-up.





- UK banks offer biggest choice of low-deposit mortgages for 17 years.





- El Salvador President Nayib Bukele says he won’t return man who was mistakenly deported from U.S.





- Millions of pensioners at risk as Rachel Reeves plots new £40bn tax raid.





New Content Daily

Feature-Length Documentaries

Exclusive Original Series





Start your journey today for just £1.99 for the first month at http://ickonic.com





This Week’s Ickonic Live Tickets – https://openvisioneventslimited.telltix.com/events/openvisioneventslimited/1499298





New Ickonic Coffee - Wake Up World - Use the code 'trending' for 10% off - https://shop.ickonic.com/product/ickonic-coffee-wake-up-world-grounded-or-beans





Show less