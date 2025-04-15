Trending: Ep72: Facial Recognition To Fly, UK Mortgage Shake Up, El Salvador Prison, & UK Tax Raid

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this morning's Trending, Gareth and Jay look at the trending stories of the day.
- Boarding passes and check-in could be scrapped in air travel shake-up.
- UK banks offer biggest choice of low-deposit mortgages for 17 years.
- El Salvador President Nayib Bukele says he won’t return man who was mistakenly deported from U.S.
- Millions of pensioners at risk as Rachel Reeves plots new £40bn tax raid.
