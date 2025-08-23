THE PROPHET JEREMIAH Part 4: Age Doesn't Matter

God designed the soul of Jeremiah and called him to a prophetic ministry before he was even conceived. Jeremiah was around 20 years old when he responded to God’s call but felt he was too young to be put into such an important role.

Well, age is certainly not a factor when it comes to serving God because Abraham was 75 years old when he was called, Joseph was only 30 years old when he became the prime minister of Egypt, Moses was 80 years old when he received the call to lead the Israelites from Egypt and David became king of Israel at the age of 30. God will equip and empower anyone called into His service.

Furthermore, God promised that He would watch over Jeremiah like a fortified city and protect him from kings, princes, priests and even the common people. So did God fail in this detail when the prophet was stoned to death by an angry mob? No, God promised Jeremiah would be protected until his ministry time on earth came to an end.

The moment his physical body died, Jeremiah’s soul and spirit were taken to Paradise and he has been in heaven for 1,985 years now. Age is certainly not a factor when it comes to serving God and you are invincible until God says otherwise.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2018/RLJ-1640.pdf

RLJ-1640 -- FEBRUARY 25, 2018

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/



