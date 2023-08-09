EXCLUSIVE: Marine jailed 113 days after COVID vax refusal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John-Henry Westen
August 7, 2023
Once a Marine, always a Marine — and the fighting spirit of the U.S. Marine Corps shows no signs of abating in former active duty Marine and practicing Catholic, Lance Corporal Catherine Arnett. Arnett was unfairly targeted and jailed after refusing to accept the abortion-tainted COVID-19 injection — even causing her to forfeit her spiritual discipline of daily Mass attendance. As every member of every branch in the U.S. military was ordered to take the injection, only few had the courage to resist the mandate. Catherine Arnett truly stands as one of the few and proud who risked everything for freedom.
To support Catherine Arnett in her quest to be reinstated as an active duty Marine, visit: www.lifepetitions.com/unvaxxedmarine
To support financially Catherine Arnett in her lawsuit against the Department of Defense for violating her First Amendment Rights, visit: www.lifefunder.com/jailedmarine
