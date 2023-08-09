BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EXCLUSIVE: Marine jailed 113 days after COVID vax refusal
67 views • 08/09/2023

John-Henry Westen


August 7, 2023


Once a Marine, always a Marine — and the fighting spirit of the U.S. Marine Corps shows no signs of abating in former active duty Marine and practicing Catholic, Lance Corporal Catherine Arnett. Arnett was unfairly targeted and jailed after refusing to accept the abortion-tainted COVID-19 injection — even causing her to forfeit her spiritual discipline of daily Mass attendance. As every member of every branch in the U.S. military was ordered to take the injection, only few had the courage to resist the mandate. Catherine Arnett truly stands as one of the few and proud who risked everything for freedom.


To support Catherine Arnett in her quest to be reinstated as an active duty Marine, visit: www.lifepetitions.com/unvaxxedmarine


To support financially Catherine Arnett in her lawsuit against the Department of Defense for violating her First Amendment Rights, visit: www.lifefunder.com/jailedmarine


Keywords
freedomvaccineunited statesmarinemandatesvaxrefusaljailedjabshotinoculationinjectioncovid-19covidjohn-henry westencatherine arnettabortion-taintedlance corporalrequests reinstatement
