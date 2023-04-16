Return to Emmaus (1987), the sacred village destroyed by Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Ritorno a Emmaus" (Return to Emmaus), by Luciano Berini and Aldo Sofia, was broadcast on Swiss Italian Television on May 29, 1987. This is the first time it is available in English. For detailed information on Emmaus and on Israel's long history of anti-Christian actions see https://israelpalestinenews.org/sacred-christian-site-emmaus-destroyed-by-israel/