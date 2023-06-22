Joseph As The Ultimate Type Of Jesus Christ-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JUNE21 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When you take a look at the book of Genesis, and really study what it is you're being shown, it's a stunning depiction in the Old Testament of what would be revealed in Messiah Jesus in the New Testament. Joseph, one of the 12 sons of Jacob, lives a life that in type presents of perfect picture of the 'suffering servant' from Isaiah 53 who, though rejected by his own, rises to a position to save them all.
"And Joseph knew his brethren, but they knew not him." Genesis 42:8 (KJB)
On this episode of Rightly Dividing, there are almost more examples of Joseph as a type of Christ than you could count, with the actual number being somewhere between 150 – 200 places where this phenomena occurs. While going through Genesis this week, I started jotting down notes and soon realized what a massive undertaking it is. On this episode of 'Rightly Diving', join us as we go back to Genesis and take a close look at a few dozens places where Joseph is a near-perfect type of Christ and a picture of what is revealed in the New Testament in the life of Jesus of Nazareth.