Joseph As The Ultimate Type Of Jesus Christ-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JUNE21 2023
43 views • 06/22/2023

When you take a look at the book of Genesis, and really study what it is you're being shown, it's a stunning depiction in the Old Testament of what would be revealed in Messiah Jesus in the New Testament. Joseph, one of the 12 sons of Jacob, lives a life that in type presents of perfect picture of the 'suffering servant' from Isaiah 53 who, though rejected by his own, rises to a position to save them all.

"And Joseph knew his brethren, but they knew not him." Genesis 42:8 (KJB)

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, there are almost more examples of Joseph as a type of Christ than you could count, with the actual number being somewhere between 150 – 200 places where this phenomena occurs. While going through Genesis this week, I started jotting down notes and soon realized what a massive undertaking it is. On this episode of 'Rightly Diving', join us as we go back to Genesis and take a close look at a few dozens places where Joseph is a near-perfect type of Christ and a picture of what is revealed in the New Testament in the life of Jesus of Nazareth.

biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
