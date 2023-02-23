Approved Apparition RESTORE THE SACRED TEMPLE OF THE LORD! Change or Hasten the Coming of WWIII!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Feb 23, 2023
This Church-Approved 1980 Marian Apparition Echoes Our Lady of Fatima
The approved apparitions of Cuapa resonated with the basic messages of Our Lady at Fatima to remind people of their necessity
Source: https://www.ncregister.com/blog/1980-...
📖End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW
(more links at source site)
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z6R5Uyh4g7Q