Second Child in Texas Killed by Hospital, Blamed on Measles

Another child killed by medical mafia in Texas. Thanks to Dr. Robert Malone, the truth has come out pretty soon. Again, it wasn’t measles that killed this girl in Texas. It was the medial staff at the hospital that took her life. Media lied again while RFK Jr. is silent out of fear for his job as the Health Secretary.
https://substack.com/@rwmalonemd/p-160674421
https://rumble.com/v6qz4d2-child-in-texas-killed-by-hospital-not-measles.html