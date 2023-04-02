If They Were Not Uncovered, No One Would Believe It

(This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is posted here for your thoughtful consideration.)



580,091 views Jan 21, 2023

Joe Kirby of Off The Kirb Ministries today examines the biggest snakes ever discovered (including Titanoboa), the largest anacondas and giant reticulated pythons.

I know the last snake, was a real curve-ball...

Discover more thought-provoking videos by Joe Kirby at Off The Kirb Ministries located at:

https://www.youtube.com/@offthekirb

Please consider subscribing to Joe's site.



- The RED Zone



