"Lose It All" (2023 metal song, audio only)

Written and performed by Six Gun Cross
You wanted the pretty girl
Be the king of the material world
You started hanging with the wrong crowd
Spinning chess board on the ground
Now you're going to lose it all
Just like pride before the fall
Now you're going to lose it all
Why didn't you heed Jesus' call?
Drink the blood as black as coal
Your lamp is dark now with no soul
You believed the lies and deception
Is it too late to learn your lesson?
Now you're going to lose it all
Just like pride before the fall
Now you're going to lose it all
Why didn't you heed Jesus' call?
