Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"Lose It All" (2023 metal song, audio only)
channel image
Six Gun Cross
4 Subscribers
37 views
Published 2 months ago

Written and performed by Six Gun Cross

You wanted the pretty girl

Be the king of the material world

You started hanging with the wrong crowd

Spinning chess board on the ground

 

Now you're going to lose it all

Just like pride before the fall

Now you're going to lose it all

Why didn't you heed Jesus' call?

 

Drink the blood as black as coal

Your lamp is dark now with no soul

You believed the lies and deception

Is it too late to learn your lesson?

 

Now you're going to lose it all

Just like pride before the fall

Now you're going to lose it all

Why didn't you heed Jesus' call?

Keywords
jesusrockmetalguitarclassic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket