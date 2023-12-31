"Lose It All" (2023 metal song, audio only)

Written and performed by Six Gun Cross

You wanted the pretty girl

Be the king of the material world

You started hanging with the wrong crowd

Spinning chess board on the ground

Now you're going to lose it all

Just like pride before the fall

Now you're going to lose it all

Why didn't you heed Jesus' call?

Drink the blood as black as coal

Your lamp is dark now with no soul

You believed the lies and deception

Is it too late to learn your lesson?

Now you're going to lose it all

Just like pride before the fall

Now you're going to lose it all

Why didn't you heed Jesus' call?