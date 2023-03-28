BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Brian Ardis: Biden Wants Annual CLOT SHOT For Elderly
2684 views • 03/28/2023

Biden Wants Annual CLOT SHOT For Elderly? FDA Readies Yearly BIOWEAPON BOOSTERS. The FDA keeps authorizing more and more boosters.
Dr. Brian Ardis is back to talk about the poisonous injections and how they are causing the collapse of the immune system. Since the rollout of the bioweapon there has been an increase in cancer among the vaxxed.
There is a percentage of Republicans who are still lining up to get the latest bioweapon boosters.
Anyone who is publicly stating there is a benefit to getting any of these shots should not be trusted.
The elderly are continuing to report massive cognitive declines after receiving the “vaccine”.
It's undeniable Big Pharma's injections were never meant to be "safe and effective.

