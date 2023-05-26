BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FLASHBACK: Graeme MacQueen Reveals The Anthrax Deception (2014)
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
0
42 views • 05/26/2023

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel


SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/flashback-anthrax/

FROM 2014: In his new book "The 2001 Anthrax Deception," Dr. Graeme MacQueen, co-editor of the Journal of 9/11 Studies, lays out the case for a domestic conspiracy in the 2001 anthrax attacks in the US. In this conversation, James and Graeme discuss the context in which these attacks happened, the way they were portrayed by the government and the mainstream media, their ultimate effect, and the voluminous evidence that disproves the FBI's assertion that the attacks were the work of Dr. Bruce Ivins.
Keywords
bookinterviewfalse flagfbi911fraud2001wmdantibioticreveals2014ciproadvanced knowledgebiological attackthe official corbett report rumble channelgraeme macqueenthe anthrax deception
