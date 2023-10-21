© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One America News Network - The Real Story | Criminals in Suits, U.S. Nuclear Test and the Zillion Dollar Question - OAN
Tonight on The Real Story we take a look at Biden's foreign policy address to Americans, when can we bring back mean tweets and world peace? Plus the MSM uses certain terms to manufacture consent for the Establishment's nefarious plans. And we go over an exclusive report from The Epoch Times about a certain DNA sequence somehow made its way into the Pfizer COVID-19 shot.
Remember, when enough of our brothers and sisters wake up from the trance of the little black box and look beyond the mainstream, that will be the day "We The People" take back our power.
