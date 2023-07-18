The End of Freedom...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They’re building a system that will make slaves of us all. I go over 3 topics that demand attention. LINKS TO THE FEATURED VIDEOS BELOW:
Really Graceful: Every homeowner should listen to this: https://www.bitchute.com/video/AwDP35u6GgI/
Truthstream: Why we need to talk about CBDCs: https://www.bitchute.com/video/QbIppZo3Mpjq/
Louis Rossman: Home as a Service?: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G1iAGvu1kks
Polly: The So-Called Independent Alternative Media: https://rumble.com/v2kmt10-meet-the-so-called-independent-alternative-media-dig-into-rumble.html
Jordan Peterson’s ARC is for Billionaires: https://rumble.com/v2dwmjq-surprise-jordan-petersons-arc-was-built-for-and-by-billionaires.html
Jordan Peterson’s WEF Dreams: https://rumble.com/v291zoi-jordan-petersons-wef-dreams.html