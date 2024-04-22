4.22.2024 Are you prepared? UNIparty exposed now more than ever. Nixon, Kennedy, 1817 conspiracies. Pra

LT at And We Know





April 22, 2024





Well, we found out Friday who the government really works for. They work for other countries and not the USA. If this isn’t enough to wake up the sleeping people, I am not sure what else will work. We know that there is no reason to get angry, but we must realize more and more that we have the ability to take the information and tell folks what our country has been doing for decades. Nothing new. Let’s get into this and also get into deep lies told to us for years on many issues like Nixon and Kennedy and more.





BREAKING: VoterGA's Garland Favorito, going over his audit of the Fulton County election in the disbarment trial of Trump's former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, says they found 200k duplicate-scanned 2020 ballots, https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/114657





You know it’s trouble when Hildabeast chimes in https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/114637





Nate McMurray is a U.S. Congressional candidate for NY26. https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/114623





“In case it’s not clear, Americans with black skin proudly stand with Donald J. Trump.” https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/114584





Republicans continue to screw the American People! https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/114572





This is the truth about the coup to remove Nixon… Sound familiar? https://t.me/freedomforcebattalion/62048





Pence is actually going with the conspiracy theory that we must send all of our money to the drugged out Zelensky and Ukraine because if we don't Putin will move into NATO countries and America will put boots on the ground and start World War 3. https://t.me/PepeMatter/19327





Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan want to know what they are hiding about 9/11 and the building 7 collapse that appeared to look like a "pre planned demolition." Once you begin to question these things, your most basic assumptions about our government are shaken to the very core. 👀 https://t.me/PepeMatter/19331





👀Tucker Carlson on Members of Congress Being Controlled by the Intel Agencies https://t.me/PepeMatter/19335





The Biden Admin Rewrite of Title IX Goes Further Than Anyone Realizes https://twitter.com/WallStreetApes/status/1782001735663521909





Full Tucker interview with Joe Rogan https://t.me/OneStopPatriot/71340





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4qwqsz-4.22.24-are-you-prepared-uniparty-exposed-now-more-than-ever.-nixon-kennedy.html