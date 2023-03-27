Babylon is fallen: homosexuality in the Vatican

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to 99Percent



An interview with Frédéric Martel who wrote a book about the Catholic church and the Vatican and what goes on behind the scenes.





Here is a link to an article about his book "In the closet of the Vatican": Sex Parties, Drugs and Gay Escorts at the Pope's Residence: Undercover in the Vatican:

https://www.haaretz.com/world-news/europe/2019-04-06/ty-article-magazine/.premium/sex-parties-drugs-and-closeted-clergy-undercover-in-the-vatican/0000017f-dfac-df9c-a17f-ffbc0e270000





French writer Frédéric Martel, whose new book exposes the sexual secrets of the Vatican, explains how the moral rot of the Catholic Church is rooted in its clergy's repressed homosexuality.





It is well known that the Vatican frowns upon men who love men. But that the center of power of the Roman Catholic Church should at the same time be one of the largest gay communities worldwide was new to many when Frédéric Martel brought this thesis to the world in 2019.





After having published "In the Closet of the Vatican" simultaneously in eight languages, the French author and journalist was invited to countless talk shows, but the Vatican was shrouded in silence.





Whoever felt somehow different - just homosexual - as a young man in the 30s, 40s and 50s of the last century, found an oasis in the Roman Catholic Church, according to Martel. Men living among men, wearing different clothes and singing in a choir, that would have been the salvation for many, which was also accepted by society.



While most of the men Martel spoke to are very old, their world view remains: Homophobic on the outside, homophile on the inside. This led to a dangerous double standard, a culture of silence, which had very unhappily promoted the scandals around the Catholic Church.





For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].