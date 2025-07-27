EU will purchase $750 billion worth of American energy resources and invest an additional $600 billion into the U.S. economy - according to Trump

According to Trump, the EU will purchase $750 billion worth of American energy resources and invest an additional $600 billion into the U.S. economy.

Adding, this post from following day, 28th:

"Fatal Signal": Berlin Divided Over New U.S.-EU Trade Deal

Germany is reacting with mixed signals after the U.S. and EU finalized a new trade agreement yesterday.

Chancellor Merz praised the deal for preventing what he called an “unnecessary escalation” in transatlantic trade tensions. He highlighted the tariff cut from 27.5% to 15%—especially critical for Germany’s struggling auto sector—as a key win.

At the same time, Merz admitted that Europe could have better defended its core interests and pushed for broader trade simplification with Washington.

Germany’s powerful BDI industry federation was far less diplomatic. It slammed the deal as a “fatal signal” for the deeply interconnected economies on both sides of the Atlantic. In their view, the only good news is that a full-blown escalation was narrowly avoided.

Meanwhile, oil futures jumped over 0.3%, according to Reuters. Analysts linked the spike to reduced fears of collapsing global demand—something that would have been inevitable had trade tensions continued and economic growth slowed.

Adding:

U.S.–EU Trade Deal: Washington Sets the Terms, Brussels Complies

The U.S. and EU have finalized a new trade agreement that clearly underscores who sets the rules in the transatlantic relationship—and who follows them.

➡️Key Terms of the Deal

Starting August 1, a 15% base tariff will be imposed on European goods entering the American market. This represents a significant reversal from the EU’s original goal of duty-free trade and marks a victory for Washington's protectionist agenda.

In exchange, the European Union has committed to purchasing $750 billion worth of U.S. energy exports, including LNG and oil, and an undefined but “huge” volume of American-made military hardware—as described by President Trump himself.

➡️Washington Dictates, Brussels Obeys

The White House statement boldly claimed the deal “clarifies the rules of the game” for European companies—an implicit message that the EU must now operate under American-defined trade terms.

European leaders, who had hoped for more balanced concessions, are left with little to show. The agreement is a clear reflection of the asymmetric nature of the EU–U.S. relationship, where Brussels is expected to bankroll American industry and military production in exchange for market access—on Washington’s terms.

➡️Trump’s Justification

President Trump described the agreement as a way to "prevent an escalation" of economic disputes between the world’s two largest trading blocs. But in reality, this deal cements America’s upper hand—forcing the EU to deepen its economic dependence on U.S. energy and arms exports, all while submitting to new trade barriers.

More details about the trade deal between the U.S. and the European Union:

The European Commission has promised the U.S. to completely replace Russian oil and gas with American LNG and nuclear fuel, said EC President Ursula von der Leyen.

According to her, EU countries "are still purchasing too much Russian gas," and oil products from Russia continue to enter "through the back door."

Trump stated that the U.S. will supply NATO countries with military equipment, which they will be able to transfer to Ukraine. In his words, "partners will do whatever they want with this equipment."

Adding:

Here's a website, Tariff Tracker compliance if interested:

https://www.tradecomplianceresourcehub.com/2025/07/25/trump-2-0-tariff-tracker/

