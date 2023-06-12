Information War Special Report: With Cyber Warfare Expert Kevin Michelizzi ( Part 1 )

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maverick News Feature Interview: Part 1 with Kevin Michellizi
Cyber Security and Information Warfare Expert: Kevin Michelizzi. Live from Crimea Kevin share his insight with Maverick News Journalists Rick Walker and Lori Spencer into the recent Ukraine Dam Attacks, and the methods used by government to manipulate public opinion using information warfare.
