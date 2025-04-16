BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Epidemic of Violence As Conflict Resolution In The US Black Community
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
100 views • 5 months ago

For over half a century, the Black community in the United States has been gripped by a devastating epidemic: violence as the default method for resolving conflicts. Since the 1970s, this reliance on physical confrontation—whether in street disputes or domestic clashes—has spiraled out of control, becoming a cultural reflex that threatens not only the community but American society at large...


Segment 2: America’s Third Watch Segment

Segment 3: The Epidemic of Violence As Conflict Resolution In The US Black Community


ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/i/161337507/the-epidemic-of-violence-as-conflictresolution-in-the-us-black-community


25% Off Annual Subscription for podcast listeners:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/UUSA

