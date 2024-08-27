No. 002 - Discernment, Clarity And The Gathering Of Power (SHAMANIC HEALING TRANSMISSION)

USE HEADPHONES FOR OPTIMAL SOUND QUALITY AND FULLY IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

THE GAIA TRANSMISSIONS - SHAMANIC HEALING FOR TRANSFORMATIVE TIMES

VOLUME ONE - ESCAPING THE MATRIX

‘Supporting You To Fully Embody Your Human Sovereignty By Clearing The Spiritual Mechanisms Of Oppression’





CHOOSE YOUR OWN MEDICINE...

Cherry-pick the Transmission that calls to you...

OR ... follow the numbered system from the beginning at No. 001 and work your way through these Transmissions in order (recommended - as each one builds upon the healing work done in previous Transmissions)





I will be releasing one Gaia Transmission a week, from ‘Volume 1 - Escaping The Matrix’, for the whole year of 2024, to celebrate the Chinese Year of the Wood Dragon (because I am a Dragon too !)

AFTER-CARE INFORMATION

- Due to the detoxifying nature of energy healing upon the body, heart, mind and spirit, you may experience any of the following after listening to this Transmission...

- A temporary increase in any presenting symptoms.

- A temporary re-emergence of old ailments.

- Extreme tiredness.

- Increase in thirst and desire to drink lots of water.

- Emotional turbulence.

- A desire to clean/clear your cupboards/house/life.

- The making of big life decisions that you may have been mulling over for a while.

- Strange dreams.

- A desire to be alone and/or get out into nature.

- Increased extra-sensory perception.

- Please do not worry if you experience any of these temporary symptoms. These are simply the outward signs of inner shifts and changes occurring, and the clearance of unhelpful energetic patterns from your energy body.

- Please also allow time for this healing to integrate before doing any more. Give yourself at least a few days to process the healing. You may wish to leave it longer if you are feeling a bit wobbly.

- If you experience extreme responses to the healing work, please feel free to email me at [email protected]









THE GAIA TRANSMISSIONS STORY





In April 2020 I started receiving powerful channelled transmissions from my Spiritual Guides, to help us through these turbulent and crazy times we find ourselves in.

As more Transmissions came through, I started to understand that the wisdom, healing and energetic activations contained within them were designed to untangle us from thousands of years of intentional sabotage in the form of systems and tactics of oppression which have essentially disabled our Souls from being able to operate at full capacity.

The Gaia Transmissions are a series of pre-recorded Distance Healing Activations that cover a wide range of healing themes, topics and issues, including ...

- Clearing trauma and pain patterns, unhealthy mental and emotional patterns, as well limiting Ancestral and Karmic patterns.

- Providing a benevolent spiritual perspective and wisdom on our current times of both the personal and global situations that our world is challenged with.

- Inviting us to transition through a Paradigm Shift, away from old and detrimental structures of thinking and living, to become the change we wish to see in our world, stepping into a more empowered place of spiritual freedom, personal truth and strength, self-reliance and independence.

- Detoxification and Protection from many different forms of intended and unintended harm, that affect us physically, emotionally, mentally, spiritually, and technologically.

These Transmissions are available to purchase individually, and for those who wish to commit to this path of Human and Spiritual Sovereignty, I also have a Membership Option to take the Deep Dive and Fast Track that many of us are now being called to.





