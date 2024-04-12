Israel Ready For Iran Attack-NOW THE END BEGINS-APRIL 12 2024

Israel is preparing for a direct attack from Iran on southern or northern Israel as soon as Friday or Saturday, according to a person familiar with the matter. A person briefed by the Iranian leadership, however, said that while plans to attack are being discussed, no final decision has been made, says the Wall Street Journal today. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking from an air base in southern Israel, also on Thursday, vowed to respond directly against any attack on Israel. "Whoever harms us, we will harm them. We are prepared to meet all of the security needs of the State of Israel, both defensively and offensively," Game on. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, the scenarios involve attacks by Tehran's proxies in Syria and Iraq, for which Iran delivered drones out of warehouses in recent days, according to advisers to the IRGC and the Syrian government. Iran and its allies could also attack the Golan—a disputed territory annexed by Israel from Syria in 1981—or even Gaza, they said, to avoid an attack within Israel's internationally recognized territory. Another option would be to strike at Israeli Embassies, notably in the Arab world, to show them that friendly ties with Tel Aviv could be costly, these people said. Meanwhile, the international community has been scrambling to avoid an escalation. Everywhere you look, wars and rumours of wars, exactly how your King James Bible says it will be in the last days. Today we cover all the breaking news coming out of the Middle East, as well as what you need to know about the new 'Civil War' movie that's out in theaters today.



