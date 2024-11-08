© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
📢Geoengineering Weather Control Operations is a Global Weather Control System!🌏
Incredible Chemtrail Operations, United Kingdom, China, South Korea, Hungary & Major Typhoon in the Philippines at this moment!
🛑Censorship of the Truth! That is the True Meaning of Communism!🆘
👮OUR Uniformed Personnel! Must Stand With The People! Not The Corporate Corrupt Government(Mad Scientist)! We Have Today!🆘👇
🎣Real Fishing Life is accepting Donations, from the Warriors that would like to Help Create Funding for Equipment & to Help Keep the Lights on!💡 Even a Dollar Donation💸 can make a Difference!🙏❤️ https://givesendgo.com/GBNU1
🤺I really wish people could understand that I'm not here to be some kind of Internet Weather Celebrity! I want my Life back as a Commercial Fisherman!🆘🫵👇
• To Resist a Tyranny! You must be Independent of That Tyranny! 🆘
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia601605.us.archive.org/35/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 Geoengineering Watch
https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org
Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...
👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'
Climate Fake
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g
👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'
Sacrosanct
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4
👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533
Mike Decker
https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos
David Yates
https://www.youtube.com/@MontgomeryPeabody
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
John Graf
https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos
Sunfire Sky
https://www.youtube.com/@sunfiresky2018/videos
Luis Edward Diani
https://www.youtube.com/@luisedwarddiani7325/videos
Alaska Sky Watcher
https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos
Alex Hammer
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer
Real Fishing Life
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/realfishinglife/videos/all
Real Fishing Life
https://rumble.com/c/RealFishingLife/videos
