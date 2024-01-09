Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BREAKING-FAMOUS TEXAS SANDMAN HOTEL EXPLODES FT.WORTH TEXAS-21+HURT (WORMWOOD+RADIATION)READ BELOW
channel image
High Hopes
3031 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
107 views
Published 2 months ago

Brandon cory Nagley

Jan 8, 2024


BREAKING NEWS-LARGE EXPLOSION HITS SANDMAN HOTEL IN FORT WORTH TEXAS- MULTIPLE HURT+POSSIBLY MANY DEATHS/ THEY BELIEVE CAUSE IS GAS EXPLOSION AS SMELL OF GAS IS STRONG+2 BLOCKS FROM THE AREA EVACUATED/MORE EXPLOSIONS+FIRES TO OCCUR AS BIBLICAL WORMWOOD (PLANET X) GETS CLOSER TO EARTH AND SUN AND AS TONS OF RADIATION COMES IN FROM 2 GAMMA RAY BURSTS AND SOLAR RADIATION AND PLANET X NOW IS SENDING PULSES EARTHS WAY/READ BELOW MY VIDEO IN MY COMMENTS SECTION WHERE MY MAIN NOTES ARE BECAUSE NOTES ARE TOO LONG TO POST HERE. THANKS...


Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N0nM3PJLyBg

Keywords
texaswormwoodradiationexplosionbrandon cory nagleygamma ray burstsft worthsandman hotel

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket