BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Lady Gaga Evokes Antichrist at Coachella ON WATCH DAY 2025!
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
266 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
157 views • 4 months ago

A few days ago, while preparing to publish the 12th installment in a chess-death themed video series, I made an important discovery. When Lady Gaga headlined the opening of the festival, Coachella 2025, it marked the 13th day of the 1st month on the Lord's calendar. That's a big deal because the antichrist was very strongly modeled on the very special day of the year that we're led to watch for that very thing! Let me expand on that. Her performance modeled the antichrist on the very day of the year that we're led to expect the revealing of the lawless one, antichrist, the beasts! The context is all the more plain when you consider Lady Gaga's show within the framework of holy week and the Feast of Passover.


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/LadyGagaCoachellaHolyWeek.mp4


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow me on X @BobSchlenkerTOS


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

Keywords
gagaantichristcoachella
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy